LIVERMORE (CBS Sacramento) — One Amazon customer in Livermore got her package delivered via an unsanctioned combination of home delivery and air mail and it was all caught on camera.

Cristina Meader, a loyal Amazon user, said she didn’t expect to find her package in the driveway. Then she checked her surveillance camera and saw that the driver literally dropped the item off.

When the Amazon delivery car arrived at Meader’s house, the driver tossed the box out the car’s passenger-side window onto the pavement in front of her house.

“I would just hope that they make sure that the sources that they use for delivery would be more considerate and thoughtful. Rather than dropping a package, actually walk up to the door, as most would,” Meader said.

Despite this experience Meader says she’s willing to give the company another chance.

