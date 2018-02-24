WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have released a memo rebutting GOP claims that the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.
The declassified Democratic memo seeks to dispute a main contention from a declassified GOP memo released earlier this month.
The GOP document accused the FBI and Justice Department of using information compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele to obtain a secret warrant to monitor a Trump associate without revealing that Steele’s materials were funded by Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.
Republicans had said that federal authorities had not disclosed enough to the court about the political nature of the work.
But the Democratic memo contends that the Justice Department disclosed “the assessed political motivation of those who hired him.”
