FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police were asking for the public’s help in an investigation into an armed robbery and sexual assault Saturday morning at a store in the Fremont Hub shopping center.

Someone called police at about 8:50 a.m. about an armed robbery and sexual assault at the store in the Fremont Hub.

A man entered the store shortly before the business opened. Police said he was armed with a handgun and held two female employees at gunpoint while he sexually assaulted them.

The man fled and the victims called police. Several units responded and officers canvassed the area, but did not develop any leads.

Police described the suspect as a black man wearing a black-rimmed hat with white lettering on it, a black sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, dark pants and white shoes.

Police said they are asking for help from any witnesses and anyone who has surveillance video of the area. Call the Police Department at (510) 790-6800, extension 3.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP FremontPD followed by a message to 888-777.

