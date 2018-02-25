Filed Under:BART, Concord, Injury

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A woman is expected to survive after being struck by a BART train Sunday night as she was on the platform of the North Concord/Martinez station, a BART dispatcher said.

The collision was reported at about 8:20 p.m. at the station at 3700 Port Chicago Highway in Concord.

The woman was taken to a hospital. The collision prompted a major delay at the North Concord/Martinez station, affecting passengers in the Pittsburg/Bay Point and San Francisco directions.

The station is open and the delay is over but residual delays may exist, BART officials said.

Comments
  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:29 am

    How dumb do you have to be to get hit by a BART train? Apparently this woman is one such idiot.

    Reply Report comment

