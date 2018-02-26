SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former congressman dropped his bid for California governor on Monday, saying it’s too difficult for a Republican to raise the money needed for a serious campaign in the heavily Democratic state.

“There’s nobody willing to invest in a statewide Republican campaign to the level that needs to be done,” former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose told the Sacramento Bee.

Ose was a candidate for less than two months in the race to succeed outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown. The Democrat is barred by the term limits law from seeking another term.

Ose represented the Sacramento area in the U.S. House from 1999 to 2005 and was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

His exit leaves Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach and businessman John Cox in the GOP race.

No Republican has won statewide since 2006 in California, where voter registration heavily favors Democrats. California also runs a top-two primary system that sends the two highest vote getters to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

Four Democrats are running: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state Treasurer John Chiang and former state schools chief Delaine Easton.

Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, leads among the party faithful who gathered in San Diego last weekend for their annual convention.

