HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii appeals court has ruled against a bed and breakfast that denied two women a room because they’re gay.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals last week affirmed a lower court ruling that found Aloha Bed & Breakfast violated the law by discriminating against the couple on the basis of their sexual orientation.

The ruling said owner Phyllis Young told the couple she was uncomfortable reserving a room for lesbians. Young says she and her husband are strong Christians.

Diane Cervelli and Taeko Bufford of Long Beach, California, tried to book a room there in 2007 because it’s in the same Honolulu neighborhood where they were visiting a friend.

Lambda Legal, which advocates for same-sex rights, says Hawaii law is clear that businesses must be open to all.

