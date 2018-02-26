PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Students and their supporters teamed up with a widely known activist organization to call for national gun law reform at a Monday morning protest on their campus.

Under a steady rain, the students carrying banners reading — “Sacrifice Guns Not Children” “Honk For Gun Control” “Nobody Needs An AR-15” — crowded into a bus drop in front of Gunn High School.

They were joined by the Raging Grannies, an organization that was founded in British Columbia in the late 1980s and established the San Francisco Peninsula chapter just before Sept. 11, 2001.

Raging Grannies spokesperson Ruth Robertson said many in her group were teachers at one time, so the group has always stood behind the protection of students and staff, particularly in the wake of the latest deadly school shooting in Florida earlier this month that has President Donald Trump expressing support for arming teachers in schools.

“Trump’s ridiculous proposal that teachers be armed is just beyond the pale,” Robertson said.