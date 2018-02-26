WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has rejected the Trump administration’s highly unusual bid to bypass a federal appeals court and get the justices to intervene in the fate of a program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The announcement means the case affecting “Dreamers” will have to work its way through the lower courts before any Supreme Court ruling is possible. The case could also become moot if Congress takes action on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, although efforts in Congress have hit a stalemate.

DACA supporters are hailing the decision as a significant – if only temporary – win. The program has provided work permits and protection from deportation for about 800,000 young people who came to the U.S. as children and stayed illegally.

Also on Monday, a U.S. judge has barred the government from revoking work permits of immigrants without giving them a chance to defend themselves.

The judge ruled Monday after hearing arguments in Los Angeles.

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing to block a Trump administration policy it claims arbitrarily targets people for deportation who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children and had some permission to remain and work under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez issued a wide-spread injunction barring the government from revoking DACA status without providing previous notice and an explanation.

Those who’ve already lost their DACA status must have it reinstated.

