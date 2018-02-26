SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS) — At least two armed and dangerous suspects are at large Monday following a shooting Sunday night that killed two people and injured a third in the unincorporated San Mateo County community of Broadmoor, police Chief Arthur Stellini said.

The shooting was reported to police at about 8:40 p.m. in front of Hillside Market near Hillside Boulevard and Villa Street.

Stellini said one victim died near the market, a second victim died at a hospital and the third victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

All of the victims were in their early 20s.

Stellini said police are looking for two suspects and two persons of interest.

Police believe the suspects and the victims knew each other and an altercation occurred before the victims were shot.

