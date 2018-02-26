SAN DIEGO (CBS SF) – President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a visit to Southern California sometime next month, his first trip to the Golden State since taking office.

Administration officials told The Washington Post that Mr. Trump is scheduled to make a mid-March visit to the U.S.-Mexico border to see prototypes for his proposed wall. The president is also expected to visit a Republican National Committee fundraiser in Los Angeles.

The Post reported a trip to California has been “floated several times” but has been scuttled amid concerns by some of his aides over protests.

A state where Hillary Clinton won by 4.2 million votes in 2016, California has become an epicenter for Trump’s opposition. Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed more than two dozen lawsuits against the Trump administration, on matters ranging from immigrant protections, to defending the Affordable Care Act, to the environment.

Trump has repeatedly criticized California officials over sanctuary cities, most recently suggested pulling Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents out of the state.

“Frankly, if I wanted to pull our people from California you would have a crime nest like you’ve never seen in California. All I’d have to do is say is, ‘ICE and Border Patrol, let California alone,’ you’d be inundated. You would see crime like nobody has ever seen crime in this country,” the president said last week.

Eight border wall types are currently on display near San Diego, which were built at a cost ranging from $2.4 million to $4 million. The Trump administration is seeking $18 billion for border wall construction it its budget plan.