HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A Hayward man has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer for allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy earlier this month, according to Alameda County prosecutors.

Jack Toki, 30, allegedly tried to kill Alameda County sheriff’s Deputy Payam Shannon with a vehicle on Feb. 1.

Shannon attempted to stop a SUV with paper plates in the vicinity of West A Street and Arbor Avenue at 9:41 a.m. Toki allegedly backed into Shannon’s motorcycle, causing injury.

Shannon fired multiple shots at the vehicle. Toki allegedly fled the scene and ditched the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen.

Authorities searched the area but did not locate Toki. Deputies said he was eventually identified using forensic evidence and was arrested Thursday.

He has admitted to “intentionally reversing the vehicle at the Motor Unit Deputy in an attempt to elude capture,” according to court documents.

Toki has since been charged with the attempted murder count, residential burglary and unlawfully taking or driving a vehicle. He has at least one prior conviction.

Toki remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the East County Hall of Justice, according to deputies.

