SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested in a weekend triple shooting in the unincorporated community of Broadmoor in San Mateo County that left two people dead, a county supervisor confirmed Tuesday.

Devin Lum, 20, of South San Francisco was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and Guardado Duff, 23, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa confirmed the suspects were in custody and expressed his condolences Tuesday afternoon.

“Two families are left scarred forever and two bright futures have been wiped away by this senseless act of gun violence…” Canepa said in a statement. “They deserve justice.”

Canepa released the statement Tuesday after Broadmoor Police Chief Arthur Stellini confirmed the arrest of the two dangerous suspects.

The shooting was first reported to police at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in front of Hillside Market near Hillside Boulevard and Villa Street.

The San Mateo County coroner’s office identified the two people killed as Vanessa Guillory, 21, of San Francisco and Michael Garcia-Salem, 22, of Half Moon Bay. Guillory died at the scene while Garcia-Salem died at a hospital.

A third victim, who is also in their early 20s, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police believe the suspects and the victims knew each other and an altercation occurred before the victims were shot.

