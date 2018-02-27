WASHINGTON (CNN) — Instead of visiting the White House Tuesday to celebrate their 2017 NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors will tour the National Museum of African-American History and Culture with local Washington students, all-star guard Klay Thompson said.

“The White House is a great honor, but there are other circumstances that we felt not comfortable going,” Thompson told reporters Monday night, the New York Post reported.

“We’re not going to politicize anything. We’re just going to go hang out with some kids and take them to the African-American Museum and teach them things we learned along the way, life lessons and hopefully give them some great memories,” he added.

The Warriors’ invitation to visit the White House was rescinded by President Donald Trump last fall after the team’s superstar, Stephen Curry, criticized the President over his attacks on black athletes protesting during the National Anthem.

Trump was quick to reply, revoking the invitation on Twitter.

Since Trump took office, players on other professional sports teams have declined to attend the White House to celebrate titles. Several players on the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles said they wouldn’t accept an invitation from the President.

