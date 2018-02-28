BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A missing and at risk teen was detained by California Highway Patrol early Wednesday as she ran along I-80 in Berkeley, dodging on-coming cars.
The CHP said the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on I-80 near Ashby Ave. 911 callers reported a woman dashing in between lanes, forcing vehicles to veer out of her way.
CHP officers responded from Oakland and a helicopter with infra-red cameras was dispatched.
The helicopter helped the CHP officers locate the woman and take her into protective custody.
There were no injuries and the 16-year-old was detained for being a pedestrian on the freeway.