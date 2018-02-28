OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is blasting Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf after she warned about impending immigration raids last weekend.

ICE confirmed Tuesday that there were 150 undocumented immigrants arrested in the raids, which took place in locations throughout Northern California since Sunday.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, ICE acting director Thomas Homan said the mayor’s statement put law enforcement at risk.

“These are American heroes, that strap a gun to their hip every day to defend this nation, and to tell the criminals that we’re coming in the next 24 hours, is just incredible,” Homan said.

Homan disputed the mayor’s claim that the warnings made her community safer, saying there are 800 people that were targeted in the raids remain at large.

“These are people who are already here illegally and yet committed another crime, and have been convicted of a crime. She gave them warning, and there were 800 that we were unable to locate because of that warning, so that community is a lot less safe than it would have been,” Homan said.

Homan also criticized officials of other sanctuary cities during his interview. “I’ll say this to the mayor and every other politician that wants to vilify the men and women of ICE: We’re not going away, we’re going to keep enforcing the law,” he said.

Acting ICE director Thomas Homan: “I’ll say this to the mayor and every other politician that wants to vilify the men and women of ICE: We’re not going away, we’re going to keep enforcing the law.” pic.twitter.com/LaZDIH9UNI — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 28, 2018

Homan’s proclamation conflicts with President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion that he would remove ICE agents from the state, as part of an effort to pressure sanctuary cities to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“Frankly, if I wanted to pull our people from California you would have a crime nest like you’ve never seen in California,” the president said at a meeting last week. “If we ever pulled our ICE out, and we ever said, ‘Hey, let California alone, let them figure it out for themselves,’ in two months they’d be begging for us to come back. They would be begging. And you know what, I’m thinking about doing it.”

Schaaf warned about the upcoming raids on Saturday, saying it was her “duty and moral obligation as Mayor to give those families fair warning when that threat appears imminent.”

On Tuesday, Schaaf defended making the announcement, after her office was inundated with phone calls and social media messages criticizing the decision.

“My statement on Saturday was meant to give all residents time to learn their rights and know their legal options. It was my intention that one mother, or one father, would use the information to help keep their family together,” Schaaf said in a statement.

“I do not regret sharing this information. It is Oakland’s legal right to be a sanctuary city and we have not broken any laws. We believe our community is safer when families stay together,” she said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.