GILROY (CBS SF) — A man who died Sunday night following a struggle with Gilroy police officers was identified Wednesday by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as 42-year-old Steven Juarez, according to police.

Officers first encountered Juarez, a Gilroy resident, just before 10 p.m., after officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Chestnut Street regarding a report of a suspicious person in someone’s backyard.

At the scene, officers located Juarez, however, he immediately fled on foot. Officers ordered him to surrender but instead he continued

fleeing and was able to get onto the roofs of at least two homes, police said.

Before making physical contact with Juarez, officers noticed that he appeared to be bleeding from his face and a witness said they heard a noise that sounded as if a fall had occurred, according to police.

When officers caught up with Juarez, who was on the ground, they tried to take him into custody. But Juarez violently resisted officers and also threatened them, police said.

Officers deployed a Taser on Juarez in addition to using physical force and a carotid restraint. During the struggle, officers noticed that he appeared to be in medical distress and they began initiating life-saving measures.

Gilroy Fire Department personnel arrived and took Juarez to a trauma center, where he died, according to police.

Juarez’s family members have set up a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/steven-juarezs-funeral-fund in order to pay for his funeral services.

According to the GoFundMe page, Juarez leaves behind five sons.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office is conducting an independent investigation into what caused Juarez’s death. Additionally, a joint investigation with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is underway, according to police.

Anyone with further information about the incident is encouraged to call police at (408) 846-0350.

