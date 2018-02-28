SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E is warning customers to prepare for a winter storm that could cause power outages this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire Bay Area starting at 2 a.m. Thursday because of winds of more than 35
mph expected along with rain.
PG&E officials said residents across coastal areas should expect cold, wet and windy weather, and snow may fall at elevations as low as 1,200 feet in parts of Northern California.
A PG&E official said the agency is tracking weather patterns and readying workers to restore service quickly and safely in case of an outage.
The agency offered the following tips to avoid dangerous situations during storms: never touch downed wires; use flashlights, not candles; have a backup phone; have fresh drinking water or ice; secure outdoor furniture; use generators safely; and turn off appliances.
After a storm, residents should call 811 or go to 811express.com before they start digging or cleaning.
