Filed Under:Financial District, ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Police Activity, President Donald Trump, San Francisco, Trump Immigration

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Protesters have gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, following recent raids.

Several hundred people have blocked Sansome Street between Washington and Jackson in the city’s Financial District, calling for the end of immigration-related arrests.

One group of protesters gathered outside the entrance to the building on Sansome. Another group blocked the intersection of Jackson and Sansome, surrounding a message chalked onto the pavement which read “Bay Area United Against Ice! Keep Families Together.”

Protesters block a street outside the offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Francisco on February 28, 2018. (CBS)

Protesters block a street outside the offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Francisco on February 28, 2018. (CBS)

At least 150 undocumented immigrants throughout Northern California have been arrested in the raids, which began taking place on Sunday.

The acting director of ICE said at least 800 people wanted by authorities remain at large, and criticized Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for publicly warning immigrants about the impending raids before they took place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch