Filed Under:Crime, hatchet attack, Police, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a vicious hatchet attack on a San Francisco street that left a 38-year-old man in critical condition, authorities said.

San Francisco police tweeted that an arrest had been made, but said they were not releasing the suspect’s name or booking photo at this time. Police also did not release a motive in the attack.

Investigators said the victim was walking home in the Tenderloin neighborhood when the suspect yelled at him and attacked him with a hatchet.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the attack happened less than half a mile away from UC Hastings School of Law in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Police did not identify the victim, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch