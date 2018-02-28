Warriors Swap White House Visit For African-American History Museum Instead of visiting the White House Tuesday to celebrate their 2017 NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors will tour the National Museum of African-American History and Culture with local Washington students, all-star guard Klay Thompson said.

Warriors Win In NYC; Remain Perfect After The All-Star BreakKlay Thompson scored 26 points and Stephen Curry had 14 of his 21 in the period, when Golden State ran another opponent off the floor on its way to a 125-111 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night.