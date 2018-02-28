SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a vicious hatchet attack on a San Francisco street that left a 38-year-old man in critical condition, authorities said.
San Francisco police tweeted that an arrest had been made, but said they were not releasing the suspect’s name or booking photo at this time. Police also did not release a motive in the attack.
Investigators said the victim was walking home in the Tenderloin neighborhood when the suspect yelled at him and attacked him with a hatchet.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported the attack happened less than half a mile away from UC Hastings School of Law in the Tenderloin neighborhood.
Police did not identify the victim, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.