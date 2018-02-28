“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” Hicks said in a statement. “I wish the president and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

Hicks has been a central part of the Trump operation since the beginning of the campaign, and has served as a close confidante to President Trump in the White House. Hicks’ proximity to Trump has made her of particular interest to special counsel Robert Mueller and the congressional intelligence committees as they investigate Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates.

Mr. Trump said he will “miss having her by my side.”

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person,” the president said in a statement. “I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Hicks provided limited information to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, when she testified for nine hours. Ranking member Adam Schiff, D-California, said Hicks’ refusal to answer the committee’s questions made for “a breathtakingly broad claim of privilege that I don’t think any court would sustain, and I think the White House knows that.”

Hicks is the fourth White House communications director to leave the post in barely a year.

