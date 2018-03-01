CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 5-year-old child was killed and her young brother and mother were injured when the family’s SUV careened out of control Thursday morning on Kirker Pass and rolled down an embankment, according the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the solo vehicle accident took place at around 8:39 a.m. during the morning rain storm.

Investigators said a 27-year-old man was at the wheel of the 2006 Dodge SUV when it went out of control for unknown reasons and went down the embankment where it overturned.

The man suffered minor injuries in the crash. His relationship to the woman and the two children was not released.

The children’s 21-year-old mother suffered minor injuries and was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek. Her 6-year-old son was transported to Oakland Children’s Hospital in Oakland with minor to moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, the little girl sustained major injuries and was unresponsive on scene. She was transported to John Muir Hospital but was pronounced deceased while at the hospital.

Investigators said it appeared that child safety seats were not used properly or at all. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation and if anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.