FREMONT (CBS SF) — Firefighters were working to contain a three-alarm structure fire at an apartment complex in Fremont Thursday afternoon, according to Battalion Chief Diane Hendry.

The fire was reported at 2:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Woodcreek Terrace just off of Mission Boulevard.

The building is located to the west of I-680. Smoke from it was visible to cars on the freeway.

Fremont Fire officials tweeted that the fire spread had been stopped shortly after 3 p.m.

A total of four units were heavily damaged by the fire. Crews were still working to contain it as of 3:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.