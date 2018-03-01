Crews at the scene of a sinkhole at Moraga Way and Glorietta Boulevard in Orinda, March 1, 2018

ORINDA (CBS SF) — A water main break and subsequent gas line break is affecting a major roadway in Orinda Thursday morning, according to the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

The break to the 12-inch water main was reported at about 7:55 a.m. near the intersection of Moraga Way and Glorietta Boulevard, EBMUD spokeswoman Jenesse Miller said.

A gas line was also punctured by asphalt near the main break, so EBMUD crews have to wait until PG&E repairs the gas line before starting work on the water pipe, Miller said.

She said crews are also looking into the possible discharge of chlorinated water from the pipe into a nearby creek.

There may also have been damage to nearby residential properties, so EBMUD officials have handed out claim cards to residents, Miller said.

No estimate was immediately available for when the main will be repaired.

