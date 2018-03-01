Filed Under:Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police, Mental illness, Tori Spelling, woodland hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police responded to a disturbance call Thursday morning at a San Fernando Valley home reportedly belonging to the family of actress Tori Spelling, CBS Los Angeles is reporting.

Officers arrived at the home on the 21200 block of Mullholland Drive in Woodland Hills just after 7 a.m., according to LAPD Media Relations.

Dispatch audio described a “female mental illness”” call, according to Entertainment Tonight, which was awaiting a response to a request for comment.

While police wouldn’t confirm any details, sources told TMZ the call came after Spelling became “very aggressive” in her home.

Aerial shot of Tori Spelling's family home (Photo credit: CBSLA)

Aerial shot of Tori Spelling’s family home (Photo credit: CBSLA)

SKY2 was over Spelling’s home Thursday morning, but there was no immediate sign of police activity.

An investigation was underway.

