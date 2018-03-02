SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police announced Friday they have arrested a 12-year-old student who is suspected of sending text messages threatening to kill two students students and “shoot up” Sylvandale Middle School.

Police said that they received a call at 5 p.m. Thursday from the two 12-year-old students at Sylvandale Middle School who said they received threatening text messages from the suspect.

Follow-up investigation by patrol officers lead to the identification and arrest of the 12-year-old Sylvandale Middle School student. The juvenile was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for felony criminal threats.

The arrest comes after a separate investigation involving the Alum Rock School District.

In that case, San Jose police announced on Friday they identified a 12-year-old girl who was believed to be responsible for sending a threatening tweet earlier in the week to the Alum Rock Unified School District.

Investigators said a search warrant was served Thursday night at the girl’s family residence in San Jose. She was contacted at the residence, but was not taken into custody.

The investigation in that case was ongoing.

Superintendent Hilaria Bauer acknowledged on Wednesday the troubling tweet in a letter to parents and guardians.

“Within the last 24 hours, we have received what we have deemed to be (a) threat against the Alum Rock Union School District,” she said. “Although we cannot confirm the credibility of the threat, we are treating it as serious and have contacted the San Jose Police Department.”