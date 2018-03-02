SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police announced Friday they have identified a 12-year-old girl who was believed to be responsible for sending a threatening tweet earlier this week to the Alum Rock Unified School District.

Investigators said a search warrant was served Thursday night at the girl’s family residence in San Jose. She was contacted at the residence, but was not taken into custody.

The investigation was on-going.

Superintendent Hilaria Bauer acknowledged on Wednesday the troubling tweet in a letter to parents and guardians.

“Within the last 24 hours, we have received what we have deemed to be (a) threat against the Alum Rock Union School District,” she said. “Although we cannot confirm the credibility of the threat, we are treating it as serious and have contacted the San Jose Police Department.”

