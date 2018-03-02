Filed Under:alum rock schools, San Jose, School Threat, Social Media

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police announced Friday they have identified a 12-year-old girl who was believed to be responsible for sending a threatening tweet earlier this week to the Alum Rock Unified School District.

Investigators said a search warrant was served Thursday night at the girl’s family residence in San Jose. She was contacted at the residence, but was not taken into custody.

The investigation was on-going.

Superintendent Hilaria Bauer acknowledged on Wednesday the troubling tweet in a letter to parents and guardians.

“Within the last 24 hours, we have received what we have deemed to be (a) threat against the Alum Rock Union School District,” she said. “Although we cannot confirm the credibility of the threat, we are treating it as serious and have contacted the San Jose Police Department.”

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch