LOS ANGELES (AP) — A blizzard warning has expired but the National Weather Service says whiteout conditions are still possible around Lake Tahoe where 3 feet of snow already has fallen and winds gusting to nearly 150 mph shut down Interstate 80.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday around Tahoe where up to another 20 inches of snow is possible.

Four feet already has fallen at Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park. A 146 mph gust of wind was recorded Thursday night atop Squaw Valley resort on the north end of Tahoe.

Enjoy this morning's break in snow. More is on the way this afternoon and evening – after 12pm for the Sierra, and after 4pm for western NV. #FinallyWinterisHere pic.twitter.com/BS4b14j2ZT — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 2, 2018

Three feet of snow was measured at the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.

I-80 reopened Friday morning but chains or snow tires are required west of the California-Nevada line. School was canceled throughout the Reno-Tahoe area and state offices are closed.

On scene of a tractor-trailer over the embankment near Tahoe City. Truck was not chained up. Driver lost vision due to sudden white out and couldn't see past the front of his truck & drove off Highway 89. pic.twitter.com/TfIvQl43fg — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 1, 2018

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.