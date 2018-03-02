LOS ANGELES (AP) — A blizzard warning has expired but the National Weather Service says whiteout conditions are still possible around Lake Tahoe where 3 feet of snow already has fallen and winds gusting to nearly 150 mph shut down Interstate 80.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday around Tahoe where up to another 20 inches of snow is possible.
Four feet already has fallen at Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park. A 146 mph gust of wind was recorded Thursday night atop Squaw Valley resort on the north end of Tahoe.
Three feet of snow was measured at the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.
I-80 reopened Friday morning but chains or snow tires are required west of the California-Nevada line. School was canceled throughout the Reno-Tahoe area and state offices are closed.
