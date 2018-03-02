MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (CNN) — At least two people were fatally shot Friday after a gunman opened fire at Campbell Hall dormitory at Central Michigan University, the school’s police said.

The suspect — described as a 19-year-old wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie — is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, and people are advised “to take shelter,” law enforcement and school officials said. The shooting happened on the dorm’s fourth floor.

The deceased are not students, and police said they believe the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Schools in Mount Pleasant, where the university is located, are in “secure mode” — meaning all interior doors are locked, blinds drawn and no one allowed to enter buildings, according to Jennifer Verleger, Mount Pleasant Public Schools superintendent

Officials at McLaren Central Michigan hospital said it’s also on lockdown.

The Mount Pleasant police and Isabella County Sheriff’s Department are assisting university police, officials said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to assist in the investigation, according to an ATF tweet.

The university, which has roughly 20,000 students, is about two hours northwest of Detroit.

The shooting — which comes more than two weeks after a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead — is the 12th school shooting this year.

