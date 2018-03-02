MORE RAIN COMINGVideo ForecastSnow, Winds Pummel TahoeHigh Surf AdvisoryGet The Weather App
Filed Under:Fatal accident, Garbage truck, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A garbage truck driver is dead after being struck by his own vehicle Friday morning in San Jose, according to the police department.

San Jose police officers responded to a crash on Camden Avenue at El Paseo Drive at 7:54 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information is available about the driver’s identity or what caused the incident. The department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is at the scene, police spokespeople said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch