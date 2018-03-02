SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A garbage truck driver is dead after being struck by his own vehicle Friday morning in San Jose, according to the police department.

San Jose police officers responded to a crash on Camden Avenue at El Paseo Drive at 7:54 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information is available about the driver’s identity or what caused the incident. The department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is at the scene, police spokespeople said.

