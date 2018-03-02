SONOMA — The enticing delights of Wine Country are just a 30-mile drive north of San Francisco, in lush and bountiful Sonoma County.

Home to 60,000 acres of vineyards, more than 425 wineries, and 18 distinct American Viticultural Areas (known as AVAs or appellations), Sonoma County makes the perfect Wine Country addition to your visit to San Francisco.

Whether you’re a relative beginner or an experienced wine enthusiast, there are many options to choose from when creating your ideal wine adventure in Sonoma County. Here’s a quick overview of a few of the possibilities.

Tasting Underground

Caves provide ideal chilly-humid conditions for storing wine barrels during the aging process. They also make a great place to tour and taste, and Sonoma County offers some of the best wine caves around.

Free cave tours are offered twice daily at Alexander Valley Vineyards, where a 25,000-square-foot cavern carved deep into the hillside holds 10,000 barrels. The restored champagne-style cellars at Buena Vista Winery, California’s oldest commercial winery, actually have Historic Landmark status. And the deep, dark volcanic wine caves are a centerpiece at Hans Fahden Vineyards and Winery. Of course, these are just a few of the many distinctive Sonoma County wine caves and cellars where you can tour and taste.

Sipping at the Top

If you prefer a gorgeous vista while you sip, Sonoma County has many amazing choices. Take a personal vineyard and winery tour (reservations required) at BobDog Wines & Sky Pine Vineyards — perched 2,000 feet above the Alexander Valley, this is Sonoma County’s highest winery, with stunning views. And the hilltop chateau tasting room at Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards & Winery offers stunning views over a natural amphitheater of mountains along the eastern edge of the Russian River Valley. For more options, read Sonoma County Wineries with Amazing Views.

Delicious Wine and Food Pairings

Sipping premium wines and nibbling gourmet goodies can be even more delightful when enhanced by the perfect ambiance, and Sonoma County wineries deliver a variety of special settings to enjoy the fruit of the vine and garden. One of Sonoma County’s first wineries to offer upscale food pairings, the elegant Bubble Lounge at J Vineyards & Winery features a delicious multi-course tasting menu. And the 90-minute, multi-course seated tasting at St. Francis Winery & Vineyards is so delightful, it was named the number one restaurant nationwide on Open Table in 2013 and 2015. Many other Sonoma County wineries also offer delicious and unique food and wine pairings.

Actually in the Vineyard

While driving, biking, or walking by neat rows of grapevines makes for wonderful views, it’s even better when you can get in the vineyard yourself — and Sonoma County offers a variety of ways to do that.

The Sonoma Vineyard Adventures program lets you take a self-guided walk on easy pathways through vineyards at participating wineries. Or sit back, relax, and let two big, beautiful horses pull you through vineyards on a five-mile tour with The Wine Carriage. Or maybe you’d prefer to ride the bio-diesel-tractor-powered tram through the Biodynamic vineyards at Benziger Family Winery. Learn more about the various methods for exploring Sonoma Wine Country.

Celebrating the Fruit of the Vine

Sonoma County hosts a number of events all year round that feature wine, food, music, art, and a lot of fun.

On a January weekend, meet winemakers, tour wineries, and sample wine from more than 100 participating wineries throughout the Russian River area at the annual Winter Wineland. In February, sample wines from the barrel on the Wine Road in the Russian River Valley or during the annual Savor Sonoma Valley.

In April the Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley host Passport to Dry Creek Valley, showcasing wine paired with food plus entertainment, and including special bottlings available only during Passport; and you can immerse yourself in the region at Signature Sonoma Valley, an intense weekend presented by the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Association.

Warm weather brings the Summer Concert Series at Rodney Strong Vineyards, offering music and wine all summer long. In August, music is also a strong draw at the Seafood, Art and Wine Festival in the town of Bodega, about five miles inland from the Pacific Coast.

One of the biggest celebrations each year, Sonoma Wine Country Weekend lets guests get up close and personal with Sonoma County’s top winemakers, winegrowers, and chefs. At the Taste of Sonoma event, more than 200 wineries will pour literally thousands of wines, and more than 60 local chefs will concoct their most perfect pairings. Plus, winemaker lunches, dinners, and barbecues will be held throughout the county all weekend long, allowing you to rub shoulders with the stars of Sonoma County’s wine and food industry.

October brings Pinot on the River, a fun-filled weekend focused on Pinot Noir in the Wine Country town of Healdsburg. In November, enjoy a weekend of wine and food pairing in the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys during the Wine & Food Affair.

And Sonoma County wineries typically go all out for the holidays, with bright lights, colorful decorations, music, and events like the Heart of Sonoma Valley Holiday Open House.

This is just a quick overview of a few of the annual Sonoma County festivals. For more details, check the Sonoma County Calendar of Events.

Plan Ahead

Having trouble deciding what to do first? Check the listings of special Sonoma County deals to find a money-saving offer that lets you discover the beauties and abundance of Sonoma Wine Country.