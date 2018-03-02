MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Milpitas police are in contact with a student who reposted a threatening social media post Friday that involves one of the city’s schools, according to police spokespeople.

The unnamed student at an unnamed school, which is now seemingly involved in an online threat that has since launched an investigation, had no additional information regarding the origin of the posting, according to the police department.

Police spokespeople said that it appears the original social media post was reposted several times by friends before reaching said student.

Police are working with the Milpitas Unified School District to determine the credibility of the online threat, the police department said.

Officers understand the concern the social media post has created for parents and students but are asking that they do not call 911 unless they have specific information regarding the investigation or are reporting a different emergency.

At this time, there is no additional information on what social media channel the message was posted on or what it said.

Police will be present on campuses Friday to provide extra protection while the investigation is ongoing, the department said.

“The Milpitas Police Department takes all online and in-person threats seriously and investigates them fully,” police said. “Public safety and the safety of our students is a priority.”

Another local school district, Alum Rock Union Elementary School District in San Jose, began a joint investigation with their police department into a shooting threat that came in the form of an anonymous tweet on Wednesday, according to Superintendent Hilaria Bauer.

San Jose police traced the threatening tweet back to a 12-year-old girl, the department’s spokespeople said this morning.

The San Jose Police Department’s Violent Crimes Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the girl’s residence where they came into contact with her but did not detain her, police said.

That investigation is still ongoing.

