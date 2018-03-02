SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A man was shot by police early Friday morning at an armored car facility in Santa Rosa, police said.

A hold-up alarm was allegedly received by police at 2:51 a.m. from the GardaWorld armored car facility at 1650-B Northpoint Parkway.

An officer arrived at the facility about five minutes later and saw two suspects leaving the business.

According to police, the officer was in a marked patrol vehicle and in uniform.

Police said at least one of the suspects brandished a handgun at the officer who opened fire on the suspect and hit him. Police said the suspect ran to a nearby creek where officers arrested him.

The man is expected to survive, police Lt. John Cregan said.

Police allege they found a gun near the man.

The other suspect was found by police hiding inside the GardaWorld building and he also was arrested.

Two GardaWorld employees were inside the building when police arrested the second suspect. The employees escaped injury.

The employees told police that two suspects came into the business and one of them had a handgun.

The employees allege that the men threatened them with the gun and tried to steal currency stored at the facility.

Police said the officer who shot the suspect had a bodyworn camera on. They have not reviewed footage from the camera yet.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the shooting officer, who is now on paid administrative leave.

No one else was injured in the melee.

An investigation into the shooting has been started by the Santa Rosa Police Department, the Petaluma Police Department and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

