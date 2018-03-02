MORE RAIN COMINGVideo ForecastSnow, Winds Pummel TahoeHigh Surf AdvisoryGet The Weather App
FREMONT (CBS SF) – Electric carmaker Tesla has agreed to pay nearly $140,000 in fines to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District over violations from its factory in Fremont.

According to a statement from the Air District (.pdf), the settlement covers violations involving malfunctioning burners on equipment that emitted high levels of nitrogen oxides, which exceeded permit limits.

Nitrogen oxides, when combined with other pollutants and hot temperatures, causes smog.

“Although Tesla develops electric vehicles and related technologies that California needs to address global climate change, the company still must comply with all their permit conditions,” Air District executive officer Jack Broadbent said.

Along with paying $139,500 in fines, the automaker has also agreed to install a rooftop solar power system at the Boys and Girls Club of Silicon Valley, located in San Jose.

The Air District said the pollution violations took place between 2013 and 2016 and that the factory is currently in compliance.

