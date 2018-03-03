Ahmad Samuels, Uriah Harris. (Source: Fremont Police Photos)

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police arrested a 38-year-old Fresno man in Newark after three people reported their cars had been burglarized and credit cards were stolen as they attended a Jan. 22 funeral service on Warm Springs Blvd.

The credit cards were subsequently used at a Walmart store on Osgood Road and later at the Target store at Pacific Commons shopping plaza.

Police said surveillance video of the suspect led to the arrest of Ahmad Samuels on Feb. 8 at the Newpark Mall in Newark. Police said Samuels was booked on multiple counts of burglary, identity theft and unauthorized use of credit cards.

• • • •

A San Francisco man has been arrested in connection with a rash of auto burglaries that took place in Fremont’s Pacific Commons Shopping Plaza area in January, police said.

Uriah Harris, 25, was arrested Feb. 1 on suspicion of multiple burglary, identity theft and unauthorized use of credit card offenses, according to police.

The case began when patrol officers got reports of multiple auto burglaries at the shopping plaza and the surrounding area Jan. 19, police said.

Officers recovered surveillance video from nearby businesses that helped them identify a suspect via license plate reader cameras, according to police.

Detectives also were able to get business video surveillance of the suspect using stolen credit cards from the businesses, police said.

Fremont police detectives spotted Harris Feb. 1 in the Berkeley Hills in the vehicle he allegedly was driving at the time of the thefts. The detectives called in East Bay Regional Parks police helicopters for assistance and Harris was detained on the scene on the Fremont warrant.

Harris was booked at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of the auto thefts and also for allegedly committing a felony while out on bail from an auto burglary arrest that had been made by U.S. park rangers, police said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed