OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay are investigating a shooting Sunday evening that reportedly injured a man on northbound I-880 in Oakland.

A little after 6 p.m. the CHP received reports of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 880, CHP Officer Matthew Hamer said.



When CHP units arrived they found one vehicle abandoned on the right shoulder of the highway near the Oakland Coliseum.



CHP officers did not find a collision, but they received a call from Oakland police that good Samaritans had picked up the victim of a shooting walking along Highway 880.

The CHP Oakland office tweeted about the incident at 7:48 p.m.

Man reportedly shot on I-880NB, next to the Coliseum. Good samaritans picked him up on the side of freeway and drove him to get medical attention. Expect heavy traffic due to rubber-neckers. No more details at this time. pic.twitter.com/pb5GtAz10j — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) March 5, 2018

Hamer said the good Samaritans were taking the man to a hospital when they saw Oakland police.



They flagged down police and police took the man to a hospital. Hamer said where the shooting occurred is under investigation.

Authorities said traffic was slow in the area due to drivers slowing down to observe the investigation. There were no additional details regarding the victim’s condition or other details about the shooting.