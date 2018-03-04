SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are seeking Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith after he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence offense Saturday night, according to authorities.

28-year-old outside linebacker Aldon Smith, of Oakland, is being asked to call police so they can interview him about an alleged offense at a home in the 600 block of Bush Street sometime before police went to the home at 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Smith allegedly left the home before officers arrived.

According to San Francisco Police radio dispatch recordings, Smith was inside the victim’s apartment when she was on the phone reporting the incident.

“[The victim is] yelling, ‘I’m going to call the police.’ Subject says her ex-boyfriend is beating her up. She says the guy’s name is Aldon Smith,” the dispatcher is heard saying on the recording.

The victim gave the dispatcher additional details about the assault and also said that Smith left the apartment while she was on the phone.

“The victim is calling now saying that the suspect threw her around the room, bit her on the wrist. Then climbed out the window,” the dispatcher says on the recording.

Police reported that Smith got into a black Range Rover.

Smith posted a message on Instagram Sunday evening that read, “WTFOH you all are wrong.”

KPIX 5 cameras were at the San Francisco apartment building Sunday night when several police cars arrived. Officers went into the building with a bean-bag projectile rifle and shield.

Police later confirmed that the visit came after a false report that Smith had returned to the building, one of several that authorities had received over the course of the day.

Smith is asked to call police at the department’s 24-hour operations center at (415) 575-4444.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is also asked to call (415) 575-4444 or text information to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Smith signed with the Raiders just before the start of the 2015 season after spending his first four years with the San Francisco 49ers. He had been released by the 49ers on August 7, 2015, following an arrest for his third DUI.

Smith is currently serving a suspension by the NFL that forced him to sit out the entire 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.