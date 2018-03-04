SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are seeking Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith after he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence offense Saturday night, according to authorities.

28-year-old outside linebacker Aldon Smith, of Oakland, is being asked to call police so they can interview him about an alleged offense at a home in the 600 block of Bush Street sometime before police went to the home at 8:30 p.m.



Police said the victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Smith allegedly left the home before officers arrived.

Last month San Francisco 49ers player Reuben Foster, 23, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, possessing an assault weapon and making threats.



Smith is asked to call police at the department’s 24-hour operations center at (415) 575-4444.



Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is also asked to call (415) 575-4444 or text information to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.