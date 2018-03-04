Filed Under:Arrest, Crime, Drugs, Firearms, Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Two previously convicted felons were arrested Saturday night in Santa Cruz County after being found in an RV with firearms and methamphetamine, according to sheriff’s deputies.

A deputy spotted a recreational vehicle he was familiar with from previous criminal activity. The two suspects — Amber McBride, had warrants for her arrest, and John Scurfield — were located inside the vehicle.

Drug paraphernalia was visible inside of the RV, authorities said. During a search of the vehicle, two loaded firearms and evidence of methamphetamine sales were found. McBride and Scurfield, who are both convicted felons, were arrested for being felons in possession of firearms and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

