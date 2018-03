SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman and a dog were rescued Sunday evening from a cliff at San Francisco’s Fort Funston, fire officials said on social media.

#030418CR1 CLIFF RESCUE FORT FUNSTON 1 human adult female and one canine AVOID AREA 1808 Hrs pic.twitter.com/zETiIb5Tci — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 5, 2018

Before the rescue, a ball went over the cliff and the dog, a Pitbull named “Blueberry” had followed it.

The rescue was underway at 6:08 p.m. and about an hour later both the woman and the dog had been safely rescued.

#030418CR1 UPDATE HUMAN ADULT FEMALE SAVED, NOW RESCUING CANINE NO INJURIES TO EITHER AVOID AREA 1850 Hrs pic.twitter.com/xz1OG7SCq6 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 5, 2018

Neither was injured, according to fire officials.