SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Suspended Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith has reportedly entered rehab following an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Smith’s fiancée told TMZ Sports that she was the alleged victim in the incident and that her parents took the football player to rehab for a substance abuse problem.

“I wish the BEST for Aldon. And I’m scared for his life with his addiction. I cannot comment on the altercation but I can tell you I love him and so happy he turned to my family who considers him family and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs,” she told TMZ Sports.

Police have been searching for the linebacker since the incident, which authorities said took place at a home on the 600 block of Bush Street in San Francisco Saturday evening.

During a 911 call of the incident, a dispatcher is heard saying “[The victim is] yelling, ‘I’m going to call the police.’ Subject says her ex-boyfriend is beating her up. She says the guy’s name is Aldon Smith.”

The victim gave the dispatcher additional details about the assault and said that Smith left the apartment while she was on the phone.

Smith allegedly left the home before police arrived. The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Smith, who has played for the Raiders and 49ers, has not played in the NFL since 2015 after being suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse and personal conduct policies.