SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying human remains found in a wooded area near Soquel High School last month.

Deputies said that the decomposed body, found north of 4343 Soquel Drive on February 1, appeared to have been decomposed for at least three months.

Sheriff’s officials did an examination of the body and said the remains belong to a white man over 50 years old who was between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 3 inches tall.

The man had long, red wavy hair that was tied in a ponytail and was missing all of his teeth prior to his death, deputies said.

He was wearing a 1999 Hollister 7th Annual Poker Run shirt at the time of death. The back of the shirt named a company called South County Motorcycles, located in Gilroy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Although the body was found near Soquel High, deputies said they do not believe there is a direct correlation to the school.

Anyone who recognizes the description or clothing of the person should contact the Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner’s Investigations Unit at (831) 454-7790.

