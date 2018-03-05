SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person trespassing on the Caltrain tracks was fatally struck by a northbound commuter train Monday, triggering lengthy delays on the system that connects San Francisco with the Peninsula and the South Bay.

According to the Caltrain twitter account, many trains were being held at stations and the lines that were running were at least 30 minutes behind schedule.

Express trains were also being converted to local trains. Officials reopened the southbound track at 8:45 a.m., but trains were single-tracking through the incident area at a restricted speed of 10 mph.

At 9 a.m. both the northbound and southbound tracks were reopened for maximum authorized speeds, but delays were still being experienced.

A Caltrain spokesman said that at approximately 7:50 a.m. a northbound train fatally struck a person who was trespassing on the tracks just south of the 22nd Street Caltrain Station in San Francisco.

There were approximately 500 passengers onboard the train. No injuries onboard the train have been reported at this time.

BART is accepting mutual aid for customers, honoring the Caltrain tickets. For more information about what occurs during a major incident, please click here: http://www.caltrain.com/riderinfo/Caltrain__Behind_the_Scenes_of_a_Major_Service_Disruption.html.