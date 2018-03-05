SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A federal jury Monday convicted five members of San Francisco’s notorious ‘Central Divisadero Players’ gang of several racketeering counts and murder.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alex Tse said the jury convicted Adrian Gordon (aka “Tit”), Charles Heard (aka “Cheese”), Esau Ferdinand (aka “Sauce”), Monzell Harding, Jr., and Jaquain Young (aka “Loc”) of racketeering, murder and conspiracy charges.

During the 14-week trial, federal prosecutors painted a portrait for jury of a gang that worked with other gangs in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood to preserve and protect power, territory, reputation and profits through the use of intimidation, violence, assaults and murder.

The jury concluded that Heard murdered Andre Helton and Isiah Turner, that Young murdered Jelvon Helton and that Gordon attempted to murder another victim.

The evidence at trial also demonstrated that the gang intimidated victims, potential victims and community members through violence and threats of violence.

“This office is 100% committed to eradicating violent gang activity from our community, for the safety of all who live and visit the Bay Area,” Tse said. “The evidence produced at the trial in this case makes crystal clear why we must not flinch from pursuing this goal with all necessary resources.”

Tse also acknowledged the courage of many of the witnesses.

“I also want to acknowledge the brave victims who came forward during trial despite threats against their safety, and the well-being of their loved ones,” he said.

Gordon, Heard, Ferdinand, Young and Harding were the first five defendants to stand trial for crimes alleged in an eleven-defendant, 22-count second superseding indictment filed on August 14, 2014.

All five now face life in prison terms when they are sentenced.