OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A mother and her 3-year-old daughter were attacked with a knife on a bus to the Bay Area Monday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greyhound bus was traveling from Las Vegas to Oakland.

Passengers say a woman got on in Bakersfield and stabbed a woman holding a toddler and threatened to kill the little girl.

Several of the people who tackled the suspect suffered injuries.

Nathan Wanhale was one of the passengers who helped restrain the stabbing suspect. He said, “The gentleman behind me had her forearm, and I was grabbing her fingers to try to pry away the knife. The bus driver had her other arm.”

Teresa Ann Madrigal is now under arrest.

Deputies said that during the struggle she also stabbed herself in the neck.

Other passengers described her as delusional.

Two adults and the 3-year-old girl were taken to the hospital and two other adults were treated at the scene and then released.

Grehound provided another bus to carry passengers who were unharmed.