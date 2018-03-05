SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two men suspected in a foiled armed robbery at an armored car security facility and officer-involved shooting have been identified.

Police say 41-year-old Milton Gamez-Fierro and 29-year-old Jesus Gomez-Rosales are facing charges that include, robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault on a Peace Officer.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday at the GardaWorld facility on NorthPoint Parkway. Police say the suspects, clad in ski masks and wearing latex gloves, entered the facility, set off the alarm and demanded cash.

The employees told the Press Democrat they managed to “distract the suspects and locked themselves into a walk-in safe full of currency where they sounded the alarm.”

The employees were armed, but did not fire their weapons.

Gamez-Fierro shot several times at an officer, as he attempted to flee the scene. The officer shot back, hitting the suspect twice. The second suspect was found hiding inside after the shooting.

Police said Gamez-Fierro was in possession of a handgun and a taser. Officers found a handgun and latex gloves near Gomez-Rosales.

Both were arrested. Gamez-Fierro is being treated at a nearby hospital. Once released he will join Gomez-Rosales, who was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

Bail was set for one million dollars.

Police were asking anyone with information about the robbery or officer-involved shooting to contact the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-4070.