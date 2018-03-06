SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Grief counselors were in attendance at a San Francisco elementary school Tuesday after word of a student and his mother’s death in a freak accident in the Sierra.

The French American International School on Oak Street in San Francisco is where seven-year-old Aaron Goodstein attended school.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this really challenging time right now,” said the school’s Director of Communications, Keelee Wrenn. “We have grief counselors here on campus to support our students, families, faculty, and staff as they cope and process with this loss.”

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office said Aaron and his mother, Olga, had returned to their condo at Kirkwood Mountain Resort after a day of skiing when a block of snow the size of a trailer slid off the roof onto them.

The impact crushed both of them. Hours later, they were found buried under three feet of snow just 30 feet from their front door.

“They were two very wonderful members of our community,” said Wrenn. “Olga was a very involved parent and we’re just so saddened by the loss.”

At their Inner Sunset home, flowers were being delivered Tuesday. A poster board filled with messages of love and condolences was left on the doorstep.

The sheriff’s office said when temperatures warm up, snow can melt off rooftops and occasionally injure people.

But in the three decades Alpine County Sheriff Rick Stephens has been there, he says he can’t recall anyone being killed from it.

Olga and Aaron Goodstein were the third and fourth skiers to be killed at a California ski resort after last week’s major snowstorm. The other deaths include a snowboarder who got lost at Squaw Valley on Thursday, and another who suffocated Friday after falling into heavy snow at China Peak, near Yosemite.