GILROY (CBS SF) – A pair of earthquakes — the largest a magnitude 3.3 — along the San Andreas fault system jolted Gilroy residents awake early Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 3.3 quake struck at 4:38 a.m. and was located about 6 miles east of Gilroy. The second — a magnitude 2.6 quake — struck the same area moments later at 4:44 a.m.

The USGS said the quakes were most strongly felt in Gilroy, Morgan Hill and Hollister.

There were no immediate report of any damage or injuries.