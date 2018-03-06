Filed Under:Bay Bridge, CHP, Fire, San Francisco Fire Department, traffic, Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire burning underneath the Bay Bridge just west of Treasure Island snarled eastbound traffic Tuesday afternoon as the San Francisco Fire Department worked to douse the flames.

The CHP San Francisco Twitter account posted a photo at 2:44 p.m. that showed smoke emanating from underneath the span. The post said that eastbound traffic was blocked.

About 10 minutes later, the CHP reported that the fire was out but eastbound traffic lanes remained blocked due to first responders at the scene.

A Sigalert issued at 2:50 p.m. stated that both eastbound lanes 4 and 5 have been closed to traffic.

Lanes reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

A fire boat from the San Francisco Fire Department reportedly assisted in the fight to put out the fire from below.

The fire happened only a half an hour after a collision and medical emergency blocked the I-80 eastbound exit from Treasure Island.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.

