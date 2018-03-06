SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – At least a dozen San Jose businesses were targeted by a vandal armed with a pellet gun. Now, new surveillance video could help police find the shooter.

“I want this stopped,” said business owner George Mattos.

From Mattos’ business to the building Ron McCrary manages, 12 confirmed stores and at least two cars were shot at by vandals, with a pellet gun. Mostly overnight as well, as over the weekend.

“It looks like they ran up and down the street here on Santa Clara Boulevard all the way from the 101 down, shooting out multiple windows,” said building manager Ron McCrary. He says his tenants are now fearful, but that many say they are lucky no one was hurt.

Carlos Diaz is a business owner on Alum Rock Avenue, where many of the stores were hit.

“It’s pretty devastating to see that someone can be so callous,” said Diaz, who is also the vice-president of the Santa Clara Street Business Association.

“I don’t even think they think about the harm that they’re causing,” Diaz said.

He said many of the victims are small business owners and will likely pay hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket to repair the damage.

So far, the only lead that investigators have is that a dark-colored Dodge Charger may be connected, according to a source.

Among the businesses vandalized are Applebee’s, 7-Eleven and the Michelin star restaurant Adega.

There is quite a bit of financial impact to these business owners. One man told us he had to hire a security guard because his windows were shot out. Another business owner said he estimates damage up to $5,000.

Diaz said, “Seems like maybe someone on a joy ride, you know, just doing it for kicks.”