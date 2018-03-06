Filed Under:AR-15, Assault Weapon, High School Shooting, Placerville County, Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS SF) — Police arrested 19-year-old armed with an assault weapon Monday, after he threatened a student on social media.

Officers responded after Trevor Joseph Marshall allegedly made threats toward a student at Adelante High School.

They tracked Marshall down to a restaurant parking lot and took him into custody. A search of his car turned up a loaded AR-15-type assault weapon.

The Roseville teen was booked into the South Placer Jail. He faces charges of making criminal threats, suspicion of possessing and transporting an assault weapon, and having a loaded firearm.

